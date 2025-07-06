After it was found that the official X account of news agency Reuters has been withheld in India ‘in response to a legal demand’, the central govt has said that no such demand was made. The centre has clarified that there has been no requirement from the Indian government to withhold the Reuters account on the social media platform X.

An official spokesperson for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) today said, “There is no requirement from the Government of India to withhold Reuters handle. We are continuously working with X to resolve the problem.”

The account has been withheld due to a technical glitch or some confusion, as the govt has clarified there was no such instruction.

The X handle of the international news agency Reuters is currently unavailable for users in India with a message stating that its account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand. Users who attempted to access the Reuters X account in India encountered the message- “Account withheld. @ Reuters has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand.”

Notably, the X handles of Turkiye’s TRT, China’s Global Times also displayed the same “account withheld” message.