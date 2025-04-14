Centre wants traffic violators caught on camera with time stamps and location, SOP submitted by Transport Ministry 

The Union government wants state governments and local agencies to install cameras that are capable of detecting traffic rule violations like not wearing helmets or seatbelt, video of over-speeding, driving on the wrong side and using mobile phones while riding or driving.

The Road Transport and Highways Ministry, led by Nitin Gadkari, has submitted the SOP for electronic enforcement of motor vehicle laws across all states and UTs at the Supreme Court.

The SOP was prepared as per a Supreme Court order directing 23 states and 7 UTs to file compliance reports regarding the implementation of electronic monitoring as provided in the Motor Vehicles Act

The usage of automated cameras to enforce motor vehicle rules is the default mode of electronic enforcement, aimed to generate prosecutable evidence and ensure accountability of violators.

The union government wants the automated camera systems to be able to capture an offence and generate 1 to 10-second videos with location and time stamps without any motion blur.