A shocking incident has come to light from Chennai, where a 52-year-old man killed his wife after a domestic argument and later died by suicide. The incident took place on Monday, 27th April, in the Nanganallur area. The woman was identified as Nagalakshmi, the owner of Sree Silk Sarees, who is also a social media influencer.

The couple, identified as Subramanian (52) and Nagalakshmi (42), were found dead inside their house in Thillaiganga Nagar. Police said the woman had serious injuries, while the man was found hanging in another room. Initial reports suggest that the incident happened after a heated argument between the two.

WhatsApp message raised alarm

The couple’s younger son, Shailash (18), who is studying dentistry in Chennai, received a strange WhatsApp message from his father while he was in college. The message read, “Your mother and I will no longer be at home. I have kept food for you. Come home and eat.”

Worried after reading the message, he rushed back home, where he found both his parents dead. The couple’s elder son, Harish Bharadwaj (21), is currently studying medicine in Russia.

Financial stress and frequent disputes

According to the police, Nagalakshmi was running two saree stores named Sree Sai Silks in Nanganallur and Anna Nagar and was the main earning member of the family. She also promoted her sarees on Instagram herself and became an influencer. Subramanian was reportedly not working and often asked her for money, which led to frequent fights.

About two years ago, after a major argument, he moved to Madurai to stay with his sister. Even then, Nagalakshmi continued to send him money online. Police said he had returned to Chennai around ten days before the incident, after which tensions between the couple increased again.

Police suspect that after another argument, Subramanian left the house, bought a sickle, and later came back and attacked his wife. After the incident, he is believed to have taken his own life. Officers from the Adambakkam police station have sent the bodies for post-mortem to Tambaram Government Hospital.