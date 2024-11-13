Chennai: Senior doctor stabbed in oncology department by a patient’s son, admitted in ICU in a critical condition

In Chennai’s Kalaignar hospital, a senior oncologist was stabbed in the neck by a patient’s family member on Wednesday, November 13. As per reports, Dr Balaji Jagannathan, a senior oncologist in the Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital (KCSSH) in Guindy, Chennai was critically injured when a patient’s relative stabbed in his neck.

The doctor is currently fighting for his life in the ICU of the same hospital. One person has been arrested. The accused is said to be the son of a patient who was upset about the treatment of his parent.

A doctor was stabbed by a man at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital in #Chennai. The man was nabbed by the public and other hospital employees, and was handed over to the #Guindy police.



The accused was caught by the public and hospital staff and was handed over to the police. As per the latest reports, Deputy CM Udaynidhi Stalin and Health Minister Ma. Subramanyam arrived at the hospital and did a press conference.

Dr Jagannathan was reportedly stabbed over 7 times. He is a heart patient too and has suffered critical wounds on his head and chest, as per reports. Accused Vugnesh had reportedly had a heated argument with the doctor over the treatment of his mother, who is a cancer patient. The police have also detained 4 other persons in the case and the weapon used for stabbing has been seized.