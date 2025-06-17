Chhattisgarh: Principal Swarnalatha Peter got Shivling from the Government Nursing College in Jagdalpur, reinstated after hunger strike by students

On Monday (June 16), Principal Swarnalatha Peter of Government Nursing College, Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, removed the Shivling from the campus after an altercation between two girl students. After the incident, Hindu organizations and senior officials reached there and protested against the decision.

According to the Amar Ujala report, for some days, some Muslim students were harassing a Hindu girl in the name of religion. After listening to them, Principal Peter got the Shivling removed from the campus. When the Hindu girl students protested, the principal initially refused to reinstate the Shivling. After that, the Hindu girl students started a hunger strike.

Finally, the principal had to admit defeat. Senior officials had also supported the girl students in their efforts.

छत्तीसगढ़ के जगदलपुर सरकारी नर्सिंग कॉलेज के गर्ल्स हॉस्टल के पास शिवलिंग है। हॉस्टल में छात्राओं के बीच विवाद होने पर प्रिंसिपल सुमालता पीटर ने वार्डन अर्सिया अली को आदेश देकर शिवलिंग फिंकवा दिया।



भला हो हिंदू संगठनों का कि उन्होंने दखल दिया और फिर पूजा-अर्चना शुरू हो पाई है। pic.twitter.com/azPPiW2Qdh — अ स अजीत (@JhaAjitk) June 17, 2025

The Shivling was reinstalled by the protesting students themselves.