Wednesday, September 17, 2025

Chhattisgarh: Principal Swarnalatha Peter got Shivling from the Government Nursing College in Jagdalpur, reinstated after hunger strike by students

On Monday (June 16), Principal Swarnalatha Peter of Government Nursing College, Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, removed the Shivling from the campus after an altercation between two girl students. After the incident, Hindu organizations and senior officials reached there and protested against the decision.

According to the Amar Ujala report, for some days, some Muslim students were harassing a Hindu girl in the name of religion. After listening to them, Principal Peter got the Shivling removed from the campus. When the Hindu girl students protested, the principal initially refused to reinstate the Shivling. After that, the Hindu girl students started a hunger strike.

Finally, the principal had to admit defeat. Senior officials had also supported the girl students in their efforts.

The Shivling was reinstalled by the protesting students themselves.

