China asserts it will always ensure its energy supply after Trump’s threat of high tariff for buying Russian oil, says coercion and pressuring will not achieve anything

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said he warned Chinese officials that if China continues purchasing sanctioned Russian oil, it will big tariffs due to legislation in Congress. He said that the legislation in the U.S. Congress will authorise Trump to levy tariffs up to 500% on countries that purchase sanctioned Russian oil.

Response to U.S. suggestion that it will significantly raise tariffs if China continues to purchase Russian oil:

However, China has now defied this threat, saying it will continue to buy Russian Oil. A statement by the Chinese External Affairs Ministry posted on X said, “Response to U.S. suggestion that it will significantly raise tariffs if China continues to purchase Russian oil: China will always ensure its energy supply in ways that serve our national interests.”

The Chinese govt added, “Tariff wars have no winners. Coercion and pressuring will not achieve anything. China will firmly defend its sovereignty, security and development interests.”