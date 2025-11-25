China doubles down on illegal claim, says Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India, denies charges of harassment by Indian woman

On 25th November, China responded to the allegations made by Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a woman from Arunachal Pradesh who revealed that she was held at Shanghai Pudong Airport for about 18 hours after authorities refused to accept her Indian passport. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China spokesperson, Mao Ning alleged, “Zangnan is China’s territory. The Chinese side has never recognised the so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally set up by India.”

She further claimed, “On the individual case you mentioned, according to what we’ve learned, during the entire time, China’s border inspection authorities carried out checks procedures in accordance with laws and regulations. The law enforcement was impartial and non-abusive, the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected, no compulsory measures were taken on her, and there was no so-called detaining or harassing. The airline provided her with resting facilities and meals. For anything more specific, I’d refer you to competent authorities.”

The development happened was made the day after India’s formal diplomatic protest or demarche both in Beijing and Delhi, stating that Arunachal Pradesh is “indisputably” Indian territory and its citizens have the right to possess and use Indian passports. Additionally, Thongdok received support from the Indian Consulate in Shanghai, which assisted her in boarding a late-night aircraft out of China.

Strong reactions have been triggered by the incident, in India. Pema Khandu, the chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, described the incident as a “violation of international norms” and an insult to the dignity of Indian nationals, expressing his “deep shock” over it.

The instance took place on 21st November when the United Kingdom-based Indian citizen was travelling from London to Japan. She disclosed that officials confiscated her passport, despite having a valid Japanese visa and prevented her from boarding her next flight. They declared that her passport was “invalid” as she was born in Arunachal Pradesh. They refused her access to food and other necessities and continually mocked her by advising her to apply for a Chinese passport.

Thongdok charged employees of China Eastern Airlines also made her purchase a new ticket before returning her passport, which resulted in financial losses from missed flights and hotel reservations. According to her, she was eventually able to leave the airport late that evening and resumed her trip owing to consular assistance. She was able to get in touch with the Indian embassy in Shanghai through a friend in the UK.

Thongdok urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Khandu, union minister Kiren Rijiju and other senior officials to address the issue diplomatically with Beijing and guarantee accountability, calling the incident a clear insult to India’s sovereignty. She additionally advocated for the implementation of protections for Arunachal Pradesh residents. Thongdok is from Rupa of Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district and her family continues to live there.

China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan which means “Southern Tibet.” The tactic is a component of the country’s “cartographic warfare,” in which it gives Chinese names to locations in foreign territories as part of its expansionist policy.