Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal meets Starlink officials, discusses company’s partnerships & future investment plans in India

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met a delegation from satellite internet services company Starlink. The Elon Musk-owned company’s delegation comprised Vice President Chad Gibbs and Senior Director Ryan Goodnight.

“Discussions covered Starlink’s cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India,” Minister Goyal wrote on X after the meeting. He also posted photographs of the meeting.

Recently, Indian telecom majors Airtel and Jio partnered with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet services to India. The Starlink brand is owned by Elon Musk’s space exploration and satellite company SpaceX.

Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world. The company uses a network of over 7,000 small satellites in low Earth orbit to provide satellite internet connectivity in over 100 countries.