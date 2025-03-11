Bharti Airtel signs agreement with SpaceX to bring Starlink’s high-speed internet to India

Bharti Airtel has agreed with SpaceX to introduce Starlink’s high-speed internet services to customers in India. This marks the first such partnership, pending regulatory approvals for SpaceX to offer Starlink in the country.

The deal paves the way for both companies to explore opportunities for enhancing their business offerings.

“Collaborating with SpaceX to provide Starlink to Airtel customers in India is a major milestone, reinforcing our commitment to advanced satellite connectivity,” said Gopal Vittal, Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel.

In addition to expanding connectivity, the partnership will explore how Starlink’s satellite technology can enhance Airtel’s existing network while enabling SpaceX to utilize Airtel’s ground infrastructure in India, a press release by Airtel said. This collaboration aligns with its long-term strategy to deliver advanced connectivity solutions across the country, the statement added.

Airtel already works with Eutelsat OneWeb for satellite broadband, and integrating Starlink into its portfolio will further expand coverage to areas with limited or no internet access. This will provide businesses and communities in remote regions with improved access to high-speed broadband, fostering new opportunities for growth and development.