Congress implies India surrendered during Operation Sindoor, shares a cartoon on X with PM of India agreeing to Trump’s demand to surrender

While Indians across the country are proud of Indian Armed Forces performance during Operation Sindoor and how they made Pakistan beg for a ceasefire, one national political party is thinking something else. Indian National Congress, which was earlier saying PM Modi agreed to a ceasefire with Pakistan under Donald Trump’s pressure, is now saying that PM Modi surrendered under US President’s pressure.

The cartoon shared by Congress has Donald Trump screaming into the phone asking Indian PM to surrender, and in return, Indian PM is agreeing to the demand.

Notably, during Operation Sindoor, India first destroyed terror camps located deep inside Pakistan territory, and then struck 11 air bases across Pakistan. The terror supporting country tried to retaliate but India shot down all the drones and missiles launched by Pakistan towards India.

After India hit Pakistani air bases, Pakistan requested for a ceasefire, to which India agreed.

However, Congress party thinks there was a surrender by India.