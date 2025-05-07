Congress leader Rashid Alvi downplays significance of ‘Operation Sindoor’, asks ‘has every terrorist been killed’, ‘won’t there be another Pahalgam’

While the nation is feeling proud of the Indian Armed Forces for executing ‘Operation Sindoor’ with great precision in challenging conditions, Congress leader Rashid Alvi has stepped up to downplay the significant achievements of this operation.

Speaking to Alvi said this (Operation Sindoor) is the bare minimum, trying to trivialise the operation’s massive success in destroying terror launch pads across Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He added that Armed Forces did what the Government asked them to do.

#WATCH | Delhi: On #OperationSindoor, Congress leader Rashid Alvi says, "Much better reply needs to be given, this is bare minimum. Our forces did what govt of India told them to do, but the question again arises. Was every single terrorist killed? Will there won't be another… pic.twitter.com/Rtn2tXPVP8 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2025

Further, the Congress leader asked if every single terrorist has been killed after Operation Sindoor and is there any guarantee that there won’t be another Pahalgam after this operation.

Notably, other Congress leaders have praised Operation Sindoor without adding any ifs or buts, or adding any questions about the extent of the success of the operation. However, Rashid Alvi has deviated from the party line.