Uttar Pradesh: Son of Congress leader Shahrukh poses as Ashish to entrap Hindu girl, blackmails her with obscene videos, police arrest accused

The Moradabad police have arrested the son of a Congress leader from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, in a case registered under charges related to love jihad. The Hindu woman accused him of hiding his identity and forcing her into a relationship and marriage. The accused was produced before a court and later sent to jail.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Shahrukh, a resident of Gajraula town in Amroha district and the son of a local Congress leader. The woman told the police that Shahrukh introduced himself as “Ashish” when he first came in contact with her. Trusting him, she developed a relationship with him.

The woman said that after gaining her trust, Shahrukh established physical relations with her and secretly took photographs and videos. She further stated that he later used those photos and videos to threaten and pressure her to marry him.

SP City Ran Vijay Singh said that the woman and her family approached the Katghar police station and filed a formal complaint. During the initial investigation, the police confirmed that Shahrukh is from Gajraula in Amroha and had been using the name Ashish on his social media accounts.

Police said that Shahrukh’s online profile and false identity helped him come in contact with the woman, who is a Hindu and lives in the Ramganga Vihar area of Moradabad. After verifying the details shared by the complainant, the police registered a case and took Shahrukh into custody.

The SP confirmed that the accused has been arrested and sent to jail. He added that further investigation is underway to examine the digital evidence and other aspects related to the case.