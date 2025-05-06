A Hindu woman living in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh has registered a case of love jihad. The victim Hindu woman says that Iqrar Pasha married the victim by posing as Raj Thakur. After marriage, it was revealed that his real name is Iqrar and he is a Muslim.

According to media reports, the victim woman said that the accused Iqrar and his family members are pressurising her to change her religion. The victim told that when she refused, they forcibly fed her meat and beat her up.

The victim woman also said that Iqrar’s brothers raped her and threatened her children with a gun. The victim mentioned that she met Iqrar Pasha in 2022. She told that Iqrar Pasha used to apply tilak on his forehead and pretended to be Raj Thakur and also tied Kalawa on his wrist.

मुरादाबाद-जिले में सामने आया लव जेहाद का मामला, आरोपी इकरार पाशा ने राज ठाकुर बन प्रेमजाल में फंसाया



पीड़िता को मंदिर ले जाकर उसके साथ की शादी, शादी के ढाई साल बाद सामने आई सच्चाई



पहले से शादीशुदा और तीन बच्चों का बाप है आरोपी, पीड़िता ने एसएसपी से की पूरे मामले की शिकायत, SSP… pic.twitter.com/NCBb4IcQBj — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) May 5, 2025

The victim said that he befriended the victim by posing as a Hindu and trapped her in his love trap. The accused Iqrar Pasha married the victim Hindu woman in a temple. It has also come to light that he used to perform puja-paath at home so that no one comes to know that he is a Muslim.

The victim further said that Iqrar Pasha did not introduce her to his family for two and a half years after marriage. Getting suspicious, the victim investigated about Iqrar and found out that her husband is not a Hindu but a Muslim. She also found out that Iqrar Pasha is already married and has 3 children.

When the victim protested against this and went to Iqrar Pasha to seek answers, he threatened to kill her and asked her to convert. The woman complained about this in Majhola police station. Hindu organizations have met SSP Moradabad and demanded action in this matter.

SSP Satpal Antil has said that the woman’s complaint will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken.