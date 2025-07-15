Congress leader Udit Raj advocates for reservation in space travel, laments only Sharma and Shukla have gone to space from India

While the rest of the India is celebrating the historic trip to space by Shubhanshu Shukla and his return to earth safely following his visit to the International Space Station, Congress leader Udit Raj is not happy.

The Congress leader said, “I do wonder, though, when Rakesh Sharma was sent for the first time, there weren’t many educated people from SC/ST/OBC communities. But this time, someone could have been sent from these communities. There was no exam for this; it was purely a government selection.”

Delhi: On IAF Group Captain Shubhashu Shukla's return from space, Congress leader Udit Raj says, “Today, the space shuttle will land in California. According to Indian time, the landing will happen later this afternoon. I extend my best wishes for the entire team’s safe return. I… pic.twitter.com/J9LW0XSnnX — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2025

Notably, Rakesh Sharma went to space during Indira Gandhi’s tenure as Prime Minister so the Congress leader accepts that SC/ST/OBS community wasn’t educated during her and her father’s rule.