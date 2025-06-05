In a proud moment for the nation, PM Modi had an interaction with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India’s first astronaut to journey to space in over four decades. Shukla, currently stationed aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as a member of the Axiom-4 mission, represents a significant milestone for India’s space ambitions and symbolizes the maturity of India’s scientific progress.

Launched on June 25 aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre, Shukla’s mission is not only a personal achievement but also the result of years of collaboration between ISRO and NASA, fulfilling a promise made during PM Modi’s 2019 visit to the United States.

The conversation between PM Modi and Shukla was filled with pride, inspiration, and even lighthearted moments. Here are the top five highlights from their historic interaction:

1. ‘You are farthest from India, but closest to Indians’ hearts’: PM Modi to Shukla

Prime Minister Modi opened the interaction by expressing the nation’s collective pride in Shukla’s achievement. “You are farthest from India, but closest to Indians’ hearts,” Modi remarked, underlining the emotional connection shared by every Indian as they watched one of their own soar beyond the Earth.

Shukla, the first Indian to reach the ISS, carries with him the aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, a fact PM Modi did not miss highlighting.

2. A ‘Shubh-Aarambh’ for India’s youth

In his characteristic oratorical style, PM Modi cleverly linked Shukla’s name to the larger narrative of India’s space ambitions. Pointing out that ‘Shubh’ means auspicious, Modi termed this historic mission a shubh-aarambh — an auspicious beginning — for India’s youth and the nation’s journey towards becoming a leader in space exploration.

3. Gajar Ka Halwa: A sweet moment of laughter

In an enjoyable moment of cultural pride, PM Modi inquired whether Shukla had shared the famous gajar ka halwa (carrot dessert) he carried to the ISS with fellow astronauts. Laughing, Shukla confirmed that not only did they enjoy the halwa, but other Indian sweets were part of the space menu too, proving that Indians have a knack for a sweet tooth and wherever they go, their traditions follow.

4. ‘India looks bigger from space’: Shubhanshu Shukla

When asked what India looked like from space, Shukla’s response was both scientific and symbolic. “India looks grand and bigger from space than it does on the map,” he said, highlighting the awe-inspiring perspective astronauts experience when they view Earth from orbit, a view that evokes pride and humility in equal measure.

5. ‘Sky is Never the Limit, not for you, Not for me, not for India’: Shukla

Shukla concluded with an inspirational message aimed at India’s youth. Emphasizing the role of mindfulness and staying calm under pressure, the astronaut said, “If you try and build your future properly, the nation’s future will also be good.” His most powerful statement, however, resonated across generations: “Sky is never the limit; not for you, not for me, and certainly not for India.”

Axiom-4: Science, collaboration, and India’s space legacy

The Axiom-4 mission marks a significant step for India’s space diplomacy and scientific advancement. The mission’s Dragon spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 27, beginning a two-week period of experiments, technology demonstrations, and educational activities.

Shukla will lead seven of the 60 experiments planned aboard the ISS, representing India’s growing contributions to global space research. This mission also reflects the deepening collaboration between NASA and ISRO — a commitment first announced by PM Modi and then-US President Donald Trump.

In his first message from the ISS, Shukla expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “The view surpassed expectations… but working together to advance science and research will be the most amazing part of these two weeks.”

As India watches this historic mission unfold in awe and with a sense of pride, one thing is clear: for a new generation of Indians, the sky is no longer the limit.