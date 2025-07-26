Congress leader Udit Raj says Rahul Gandhi can be second Ambedkar, gets mocked for his bizarre comment

The BJP has severely condemned Congress leader Udit Raj for stating that Rahul Gandhi can be the “second Ambedkar” for OBCs. BJP leaders described it as an insult to Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the Dalit community.

In a post on X on Saturday, 26th July, Congress leader Udit Raj wrote that, if OBCs followed Rahul Gandhi’s ideas, he could become the “second Ambedkar” for them. This comment has sparked a strong reaction from the BJP. This comes after Rahul Gandhi recently admitted that not conducting a caste census during the UPA government was a mistake. He said he didn’t fully understand the issues of the OBC community back then and wants to correct that now.

Reacting to this, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla asked why Congress did not pay tribute to Ambedkar sooner and charged the party with disrespecting his heritage. He wanted to know why it had taken so long to award Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar and why his Constitution was not implemented in Jammu & Kashmir. Poonawalla further added that if Congress desires Rahul to become a “second Ambedkar” now, they are indirectly accepting that Nehru and Indira Gandhi have failed the community.