Congress party files criminal complaint against journalist Shiv Aroor for his his comments on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations based on fake data by CSDS

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday said that the party has filed a criminal complaint against journalist Shiv Aroor for exposing Rahul Gandhi’s lies on ‘vote theft’ allegation. The case has been filed over Aroor’s comments on the “India Matters” segment on NDTV.

In a post on X, Pawan Khera said, “Shiv Aroor’s ( @ShivAroor ) malicious attempt to defame the Indian National Congress & the Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi on “India Matters” aired on 19.08.2025, on @ndtv, will not go unanswered.”

Shiv Aroor’s (@ShivAroor) malicious attempt to defame the Indian National Congress & the Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi on “India Matters” aired on 19.08.2025, on @ndtv, will not go unanswered. A criminal complaint has been filed, and our lawyer (@EeshaBakshi) will pursue… — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) August 22, 2025

He then added, “A criminal complaint has been filed, and our lawyer ( @EeshaBakshi ) will pursue every remedy to the fullest extent of law.”

In the program titled “From ‘Chori’ To ‘Sorry’: Vote The Fake Narrative?” aired on 19th August, Shiv Aroor had cited the apology issued by Sanjay Kumar of CSDS for publishing wrong data alleging massive discrepancies in Maharashtra voter list.

Sanjay Kumar had alleged that there were big difference in the number of voters in some Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party had used this false data posted on X to attack the election commission and allege ‘vote theft’. However, on 19th August, Sanjay Kumar deleted his original post and issued a public apology on X. He wrote, “I sincerely apologize for the tweets posted regarding Maharashtra elections. Error occurred while comparing data of 2024 LS and 2024 AS. The data in row was misread by our Data team. The tweet has since been removed. I had no intention of dispersing any form of misinformation.”

Shiv Aroor cited this development to show how most of Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against ECI are baseless, as his other allegations also have been explained properly. He also said that Rahul Gandhi had made it a prestige issue by not stating the allegations in an affidavit as demanded by the Election Commission.