Congress video against Assam investment summit shows wrong map of India, deletes Indian territories

Congress party has shared a video against the Assam investment summit ‘Advantage Assam’ where Gaurav Gogoi is seen telling that the summits are more hype than actual development on the ground.

At the 08 seconds mark, the video shows a wrong map of India where Indian territories of Gilgit, Baltistan, parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are missing.

Popular X handle @pokershash pointed it out.

“States across India are signing MoUs worth crores, promising jobs, growth, and prosperity. But what happens after the headlines fade? Are these summits driving real change, or are they just a flash in the pan? Dive into the data from private investment trends, project delays, and ground-level challenges to understand the gap between promises and reality,” the video by Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi claimed.