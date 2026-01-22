CRPF constable Tarik Anwar and his wife Rimpa Khatun brutally assault 10-year-old girl, couple arrested after victim was left on ventilator

On 18th January (Sunday), a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable and his spouse were taken into custody for brutally abusing a 10-year-old relative who was staying with their family. The accused, identified as Tarik Anwar and Rimpa Khatun, have been booked under Section 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A CRPF spokesperson declared, “Considering the gravity of the incident, the constable was placed under suspension and enquiry has been initiated as per procedure. On receipt of the preliminary medical report, a formal complaint was lodged at PS Ecotech on 17th January 2026. CRPF will fully assist the police in the investigation and support the medical treatment of the young girl.”

The FIR also stated that the perpetrators failed to provide a suitable response in light of the critical situation and did not take her to the CRPF camp hospital for first aid or any other treatment. The couple was staying at a government accommodation inside a CRPF camp in Greater Noida and brought the child there from West Bengal’s Malda 40 days ago to work as a househelp and to assist with childcare.

However, the minor is now on a ventilator because she was tormented, starved for days and severely beaten. The culprits attacked her, and she was subsequently taken to a hospital unconscious. Afterwards, it was discovered that she had significant wounds on her head and chest, cracked ribs, symptoms of protracted hunger and dangerously low haemoglobin levels (only 1.9).

“We have learnt that the two accused would hit the minor over trivial issues and, on the intervening night of 14th and 15th January, the couple assaulted the minor and left her severely battered,” informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Awasthi. The victim was initially brought to Sarvodaya Hospital in Greater Noida.

“On 14th January night, the couple kicked and punched the child and smashed her head against a wall during an argument over household work. When the girl collapsed and began bleeding, they rushed her to the hospital,” an officer revealed. Doctors at the hospital were told that the youngster had fallen in the bathroom.

However, they suspected long-term physical abuse and notified the police by preparing a medico-legal complaint. The doctors found deep wounds on her head and chest, swelling in her legs, numerous old and new injuries, black bags under her eyes and signs of severe malnutrition. They concluded that the injuries could not have been caused by a single accident.

Despite the hospital administration’s recommendation that she be moved to the intensive care unit, Anwar released her on 15th January due to financial difficulties. She is presently receiving care in Noida Sector 128’s Max Hospital. An officer said the victim is being treated for multiple rib fractures and scars, torn nails, and swelling around the eyes.

The youngster was left in the care of her mother, who is unable to provide for the family due to mental health concerns, when her father left them and remarried. The girl is the oldest of six children and essentially taken on the role of primary care. The little girl has been deemed a child in need of care and protection by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which has ordered that she receive the best medical care possible regardless of the expense. The family would not bear the charges, according to officials.

The matter surfaced when the constable’s supervising officer contacted the police and wrote to the district child welfare committee, requesting the filing of a formal complaint for many offences such as child labour, horrific mistreatment and trafficking of an underage.