Day after Israel’s airstrikes on Iran, 10 Iranian Guards killed in southeast Iran

On the intervening night of October 25 and October 26, Israel launched large scale retaliatory strikes against Iran involving more than 100 aircrafts of Israel Defense Forces. On the next day, Saturday, October 26, it has come to light that as many as 10 Iranian Guards were killed in an offensive on the country’s Southeast border, Reuters reported.

The Guards were killed during the attack “against police vehicles” in Taftan county, the Mehr and Tasnim news agencies reported, without saying how the attack was carried out.

Notably, Iran’s Southeast border is furthest away from Israel. The attack is suspected to be carried out by Sunni militants. Iran is a Shia-country and is often at odds with its Sunni neighbours.