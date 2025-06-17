Days after the Ahmedabad plane crash, 5 Air India Dreamliner flights cancelled in a day

Air India is constantly in the news after the Ahmedabad plane crash, whether it is due to flights returning mid-flight or cancellation of flights. Amidst this, on Tuesday (June 17), a total of 5 flights of Air India involving Boeing Dreamliner planes were cancelled.

The cancelled services are AI 915 (Delhi-Dubai), AI 153 (Delhi-Vienna), AI 143 (Delhi-Paris), AI 159 (Ahmedabad-London), and AI 170 (London-Amritsar).

For the AI143 flight, Air India spokesperson said that some technical flaws were found in the pre-flight check. After this, it has been decided to cancel the flight. Along with this, flight AI-142 coming from Paris to Delhi on 18 June 2025 has also been cancelled.

Air India Spokesperson says, "Flight AI143 from Delhi to Paris of 17 June has been cancelled. The mandatory pre-flight checks identified an issue which is being presently addressed. However, in view of the flight coming under the restrictions on night operations at Paris Charles… — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

After the cancellation of the flight, the passengers are being given the accommodation along with full refund on cancellation and reschedule facility.

It is worth noting that on 12 June 2025, Air India’s Boeing-787 Dreamliner aircraft going from Ahmedabad to London crashed as soon as it took off. A total of 270 people including 241 people on board the aircraft died in this accident.