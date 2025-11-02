A massive fire at a supermarket in the north-western state of Sonora in Mexico, on Saturday (1st November), around 2 pm (local time), left at least 23 dead and around 11 injured. The fire occurred at a Waldo’s store in Hermosillo city. There are also reports of explosions followed by the fire at the store.

However, the local authorities have said that it was an accident, and reportedly ruled out the possibility of an attack or a violent act against citizens. The Secretary of Public Security of Sonora said, “Regarding the explosion that occurred in the convenience store, located in the center of Hermosillo. It is completely ruled out that it was an attack. or an event related to a violent attitude against civilians“.

The fire has been extinguished, and the cause of the fire is currently unknown. Investigators are also examining whether an explosion occurred at the scene.

According to the state’s Attorney General Gustavo Salas, citing data from the medical examiner’s office, most of the deaths were likely caused by inhalation of toxic gases. The store was full at the time of the incident.

Expressing grief over the incident, Sonora Governor Alfonso Durazo expressed solidarity with the victims and their families. He said that the victims included minors. “I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible. Nobody will face this pain alone. From the very first moments, emergency, security and health services responded with great professionalism and commitment, controlling the situation and saving lives,” Governor Alfonso Durazo reportedly said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also offered condolences to the families of those killed in the explosion. She said that she is intouch with the local authorities and has ordered assistance.

“My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the people who died in the fire that occurred in a store in downtown Hermosillo. I have been in contact with the governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support as needed. I instructed the Secretary of the Interior, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, to send a support team in order to assist the families and the injured,” Sheinbaum wrote on X.

