On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, police in Dehradun, Uttarakhand arrested a fake Maulana named Mohammad Yaqoob under Operation Kaalnemi. Along with him, seven other imposters were also taken into custody.

According to reports, the accused Mohammad Yaqoob was misleading people and collecting donations in the name of running a madrasa. The other seven accused were found impersonating Hindu sadhus to deceive and defraud the public.

SSP Ajay Singh stated that the operation began on July 9, 2025, and so far, action has been taken against 121 imposters. Prior to this, individuals such as Mohammad Salim, Mohammad Jafar, and Hasan Shabbir—who were also roaming around disguised as sadhus—had been arrested.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched Operation Kaalnemi across the state. Acting on the Chief Minister’s directives, the police are taking action against fraudsters who disguise themselves as sadhus and saints to mislead and cheat people.