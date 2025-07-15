On Tuesday, 10th July, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a statewide crackdown on imposters posing as Hindu babas under the name ‘Operation Kalanemi’.

CM Dhami posted on X, “Just as the Asura Kalanemi tried to confuse the monk by wearing a disguise, in the same way many “Kalanemi” are active in the society who are committing crime by wearing a religious disguise. Our government is fully committed to protecting public sentiments, the dignity of Sanatana culture and maintaining social harmony. Those who spread hypocrisy in the name of faith will not be spared under any circumstances.”

The Chief Minister added, “This operation is not just for law enforcement, it is a civilizational defence. As Hindus, we have to recognise the threat.”

Bangladeshi national arrested during the crackdown

Over 259 fake sadhus have been arrested across Haridwar (50), Dehradun (144), and Udham Singh Nagar (65) districts since the launch of the operation. Among them, 23 individuals are the residents of the other states which indicates the interstate nature of this fraud network. Rukma Rakam alias Shah Alam, a Bangladeshi national was also arrested from Dehradun who was operating under the guise of a Hindu sadhu.

Why now? The perfect storm of faith and exploitation

Operation Kalanemi is launched very strategically during the Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra when 38+ lakh pilgrims will be visiting Uttarakhand. It is the peak time when fake babas swarm holy sites like grasshoppers and target vulnerable devotees with fake promises of “problem-solving” in exchange for money.

Fake sadhus, mainly Muslims, target innocent devotees and seek to divert them to Islam in the name of “spiritual healing. They are also establishing illegal ashrams on protected forest or shrine-adjacent land and demanding money from pilgrims. Those who refuse they are abusing them.

Apart from that, CM Dhami explicitly said this is to preserving Uttarakhand’s “original identity” against “demographic changes”, a reference to anti-conversion laws like the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act (2018).

The expose of a Kalanemi: How imposters operate

We can find these fake sadhus seated by roadside wearing saffron robes. They use phrases like “your horoscope shows danger, pay me X amount of money for a Shanti puja to escape”. They are well prepared with their fake Aadhaar cards and fabricated lineages as “Shankaracharyas”, destroying the sanctity of Sanatana Dharma

Why this operation matters

This operation workes as Sanatana Dharma’s shield. These vidharmi fake sadhus aren’t some “harmless frauds”. They are the part of this large agenda of distorting Hinduism’s global image. They are associating sanatan traditions with scams and pushing “anti-Hindu narratives” that paint all sadhus as criminals. In a borderless invasion, Foreign nationals like Shah Alam are infiltrating as “saints” destroying Uttarakhand’s identity as ‘Devbhoomi’. This operation counters that narrative as well.

Government is using AI surveillance with 350+ facial recognition cameras scanning Haridwar’s crowds. Apart from that, Police is doing Aadhaar verification at checkpoints to expose vidharmis disguised as sadhus.

The resistance: Who stands with Devbhoomi?

The Juna Akhara and Akhanda Parshuram Akhada seers are solidly with Uttarakhand government in this operation. According to them, only original sadhus can represent Hinduism. They demanded verification of the Aadhar card of every sadhu. Apart from them, BJP state chief Mahendra Bhatt “vowed to crush criminal elements that disturb criminal elements”, unlike the states tolerating fake sadhus for votes.

The dawn of a new Dharma Yuddha

While whining about “religious freedom” leftist Islamic gang should not forget that freedom does not give you the license to exploit Hindu culture. Operation Kalanemi is not merely a police action against fake sadhus and frauds, it’s a cultural resurrection. As Hindus, we should celebrate CM Dhami’s brave decision because when demons wear holiness, the state must become Ram’s bow.