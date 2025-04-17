Delegation of Dawoodi Bohra community meets PM Modi to thank him for passing the Waqf Amendment Act

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met A delegation from the Dawoodi Bohra community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and thanked him for the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. The Dawoodi Bohra leaders said that the amendment had been a long-standing demand of the community.

In the meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, the delegation said that they have faith on the “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” vision of PM Modi. In a video of the meeting, union minister Kiren Rijiju was seen alongside PM Modi, meeting the delegation.

#WATCH | A delegation of the Dawoodi Bohra community met PM Modi today to thank him for the Waqf Amendment Act.



Notably, during the consultation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, the Dawoodi Bohra community had sought complete exclusion from the law. They had underlined the community’s unique doctrines and practices, asserting their need for exclusion from the proposed legislation to safeguard their faith and administration under the al-Dai al-Mutlaq

They had stated that they are a sub-minority within the Shia community in India with unique doctrines and practices, citing a Supreme Court order recognising them as a “religious denomination” under Article 26 of the Constitution of India.