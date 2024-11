On Thursday, November 28, an explosion was reported near the PVR in Prashant Vihar area of the Capital Delhi. Fire tenders were rushed to the scene after reports of the blast.

Delhi Fire Services said that the call regarding the blast was received at 11:48 AM Thursday morning. Notably, an explosion was reported from the same area a month back.

In October, a blast was reported next to a CRPF school in the same Prashant Vihar area of Rohini, Delhi.