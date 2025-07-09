Delhi Court extends the judicial custody of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana, to examine NIA chargesheet against him in August

A Delhi court on Wednesday, 9th July, extended the judicial custody of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, till 13th August. Special Judge Chander Jit Singh gave the order after Rana was presented before the court through video conferencing as his earlier custody period had ended.

Rana is known to be a close associate of David Coleman Headley, also known as Daood Gilani, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks. Rana was brought to India after the U.S. Supreme Court, on 4th April, rejected his review petition against being extradited to India.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed an additional charge sheet against Rana in this case. The court will look into that charge sheet on 13th August.

Meanwhile, the court has also scheduled a hearing on 15th July to decide on Rana’s request to make a phone call to his family.

The 26/11 attacks took place on 26th November 2008, when 10 Pakistani terrorists entered Mumbai through the sea and carried out attacks at several places, including hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre. The attacks lasted for almost 60 hours and left 166 people dead.