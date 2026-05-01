Delhi govt to launch Yamuna river cruise service before May 2026, passengers to get panoramic views of ghats

On Thursday (30th May), the Delhi government confirmed that the Yamuna river cruise service will commence before the end of May 2026.

According to reports, the service was initially slated to launch on 20th February this year, but had to be delayed due to pending work. The government is now set to fix a date soon for the inauguration of the project by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

In a statement, a Delhi government official informed, “The boat is ready now, and painting work has been completed. The white and blue passenger boat labelled ‘Namo Yamuna’ is stationed at the Sonia Vihar Sports club.”

The cruise will involve a 1-hour ride from Sonia Vihar to Jagatpur. It will cover a stretch of 5 km of the Yamuna River. Passengers on the vessel can enjoy panoramic views of the riverbanks and the surrounding natural landscape.



As per reports, the tickets will cost ₹500 per person. The air-conditioned cruise, which will ply between 9 am and 7 pm, will have dedicated waiting areas, ticket counters and boarding zones. The Delhi government is also planning to introduce water sports facilities.

A governnment official informed, “The river won’t dry up. Upstream of Wazirabad has decent flow and water levels throughout the year and that is why this has been chosen.”

The cruise vessel is 40-ft long with a catmaran-style hull. It has a draft of 3 feet and a beam of 11 feet. It can ply on shallow river stretches. The vessel has been built by the Inspiration Marine Pvt Ltd.