The Delhi High Court on Friday rejected former NCB official Sameer Wankhede’s plea against Aryan Khan directed Netflix show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The court ruled that the defamation suit claiming that the show damages his reputation is not maintainable.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav asked Wankhede how his plea was maintainable in Delhi, questioning whether the cause of action arose in the city. In reply, Wankhede’s lawyer argued that the series has been seen by viewers in Delhi. “It is seen by viewers in Delhi. Insofar as the web series is published for viewing in Delhi, I am defamed,” the lawyer said.

However, the court stated that the complaint is not maintainable. The court said, “Your plaint is not maintainable. I am rejecting your plaint.” After that, Sameer Wankhede’s counsel offered to amend the petition, which the court permitted.

Sameer Wankhede had filed the defamation suit in the Delhi high court against Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the production company owned by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. He had alleged that The Ba***ds of Bollywood directed by Shah Rukh’s son Aryna Khan, which is streaming on Netflix, has defamed his reputation. Netflix and others were also been named in the suit.

Wankhede demanded a permanent and mandatory injunction, declaration and damages. He said, “This series disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions.” He further alleged that the show was “deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede’s reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner.” He noted that cases involving him Aryan Khan are still pending before the Bombay high court and the NDPS Special Court in Mumbai.