Sunday, June 8, 2025

Delhi: Man kills girlfriend in Paharganj hotel over suspected affair with another man, arrested

A man named Sachin was arrested in Delhi after his female partner was found dead in a hotel. The body of the woman Sarika was found in a hotel room in the Arakashan Road area of Paharganj, Delhi.

As per reports, the police received a PCR call from a staff member of the hotel on Sunday morning. The caller informed that a couple who had checked into the hotel on Saturday evening was involved in a suspected incident. The man was found missing in the morning, and the woman was discovered lying unresponsive in the bathroom.

As per police, the couple checked into the hotel at around 4:15 PM on 7 June, and the man was seen leaving the hotel alone on early morning of 8 June. When hotel staff found her lying unresponsive, they informed the police.

From documents submitted at the hotel to book the room, they have been identified as Sachin (31) and Sarika (29). Initial findings suggested death due to strangulation, allegedly using a drawstring.

Following this, a case was registered Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Nabi Karim. Police then nabbed Sachin for alleged involvement in the murder.

On interrogation, Sachin said he had a relationship with Sarika, and he and suspected her of having another affair. There was a quarrel regarding this in the hotel, and he strangulated her to death.

