The Delhi Police have arrested a man named Mohammad Shamshad Alam for using abusive language against Hindu deities and police officers and for openly threatening to “kill Hindus.” The arrest was made from the Ruby Nursery area in Vasant Kunj (South Delhi).

Video showing abusive remarks goes viral

According to media reports, a video of Shamshad Alam making inflammatory and threatening remarks went viral on social media. Following this, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS based on a complaint filed by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists. The viral clip shows Alam using abusive language and issuing violent threats against Hindu gods and police officers.

In the video, Shamshad can be heard saying in an aggressive tone, “Go ahead, record the video, file an FIR… everything will be over soon, people will be cut down.” When someone asked him, “Will you really cut them?”, he replied without hesitation, “Yes, we will,” repeating the threat several times with hand gestures. He also made derogatory comments about the police.

Following the VHP’s complaint, police registered a case under sections 196(1A) (for deliberately hurting religious sentiments) and 299 (for using abusive language) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).