In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police have arrested eight suspects allegedly linked to Pakistan’s ISI and Bangladesh based terrorist organisations for plotting a terror attack in India. Six suspects were arrested from Tiruppur district in Tamil Nadu and two from West Bengal, based on intelligence inputs that pointed to a wider cross border conspiracy targeting the national capital.

Arrests in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

Six suspects arrested from Tiruppur have been identified as Mizanur Rahman, Mohammed Shabat, Umar, Mohammed Litan, Mohammed Shahid and Mohammed Ujjal. According to media reports, at least one of them is a Bangladeshi national.

Speaking to the media, police said that the accused were working in garment manufacturing units in Tiruppur while concealing their identities using forged Aadhaar cards. They were traced following intelligence inputs and a sustained probe by the Special Cell. The accused were tracked based on their suspicious online activity and local leads.

Two other suspects were apprehended from West Bengal. All eight are being brought to Delhi for further interrogation and legal proceedings. During the operation, police recovered eight mobile phones and 16 SIM cards. The devices are being examined for digital footprints, communication with handlers and possible links to other operatives.

Links to anti national propaganda and reconnaissance

According to police sources cited by ANI, the suspects were allegedly posting content on social media in support of Pakistan-based terrorist organisations. Investigators also suspect that the module was involved in reconnaissance of sensitive locations and had put up provocative posters at multiple sites in Delhi, including inside the Metro network.

The case reportedly gathered pace after “Free Kashmir” posters surfaced at more than 10 locations across the national capital. A deeper technical probe led investigators to operatives based in Tamil Nadu. Officials suspect the group was acting at the behest of foreign handlers and may have been aiding terrorists with logistical support.

Delhi on alert after fresh intelligence inputs

The arrests come amid heightened security in Delhi following intelligence alerts warning of a possible Lashkar-e-Taiba plot targeting the Red Fort and key religious sites, including a temple in the Chandni Chowk area. Reports indicated that an improvised explosive device attack was being planned.