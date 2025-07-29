The Delhi Police on July 28 fact-checked claims made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that a Bengali Muslim woman and her child in Delhi were attacked and beaten up by personnel of the Delhi police.

#WATCH | Delhi | DCP East Delhi, Abhishek Dhania, says, "West Bengal CM posted on 'X' that a Bengali-speaking woman and her child were assaulted by the Delhi Police. Right after receiving the information, we initiated the inquiry and discovered that the lady's name is Sanjanu… https://t.co/64nB4ZTijq pic.twitter.com/gofxwwYXBs — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

The woman, named Sanjanu Parveen, had claimed that she said that on 26th July, around 10.30 pm, four policemen in civil clothes came to their house and took them away to a secluded area where they beat them up and took Rs 25,000 from them.

Upon investigation, gathering of CCTV footage, and other inquiries, the woman’s claims were found to be completely false. DCP East Delhi, Abhishek Dhania, informed that the woman’s entire story was baseless, and she had made that video on instructions from her relative in Malda, West Bengal, who is a political worker. The video was taken by a political worker and circulated by him to defame the Delhi Police.