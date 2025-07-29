Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Delhi Police fact-checks Mamata Banerjee’s fake claims, Bengal woman’s video was made with instructions from her politician relative

The Delhi Police on July 28 fact-checked claims made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee that a Bengali Muslim woman and her child in Delhi were attacked and beaten up by personnel of the Delhi police.

The woman, named Sanjanu Parveen, had claimed that she said that on 26th July, around 10.30 pm, four policemen in civil clothes came to their house and took them away to a secluded area where they beat them up and took Rs 25,000 from them.

Upon investigation, gathering of CCTV footage, and other inquiries, the woman’s claims were found to be completely false. DCP East Delhi, Abhishek Dhania, informed that the woman’s entire story was baseless, and she had made that video on instructions from her relative in Malda, West Bengal, who is a political worker. The video was taken by a political worker and circulated by him to defame the Delhi Police.

