New findings in the investigation of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) module busted in Faridabad have revealed a highly organised network set up by the arrested terrorists, Dr Muzammil, Dr Shaheen, Dr Adeel and Amir. According to officials, the group was not only arranging weapons but also gathering explosive-making materials with great care and planning.

At least 13 people were killed and several others were injured in the car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Dr Umar Nabi, driving the car with explosives, committed the attack. The four other main accused, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama. Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir), have been taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency

Investigators discovered that Muzammil had bought Russian weapons, including a rifle for ₹5 lakh. He got it through a contact linked to co-accused Dr Shaheen, who was already helping the module arrange equipment. The rifle was later found inside a locker belonging to Dr Adeel, which helped the agencies understand the group’s routes and methods for moving weapons.

Multiple weapons and nearly 3,000 kg of chemicals seized

Earlier, police had already recovered another Russian-origin AK Krinkov rifle, a Chinese star pistol, a Beretta pistol and almost 2,900 kg of explosive precursor material during raids in Faridabad. These materials are believed to be ingredients used for making powerful improvised explosive devices.

Officials said Shaheen, who lives in Lucknow, played a crucial role by arranging the rifles and even a deep freezer through quiet negotiations to avoid drawing attention. The freezer was important because the suspects allegedly used it to store temperature-sensitive chemicals needed to stabilise explosive mixtures. Purchases were made through Muzammil, while Shaheen helped raise a major portion of the ₹26 lakh collected by the group for weapons and other materials.

Sources also said Shaheen may have used her contacts to mobilise funds, including possible connections through Afirah Bibi, the wife of Umar Farooq, a top JeM terrorist and the mastermind behind the 2019 Pulwama attack. Umar Farooq, who was Masood Azhar’s nephew, was killed in an encounter after the Pulwama incident.

Guidance from abroad and local sourcing of materials

Investigators found that Umar had spent a lot of time studying bomb-making tutorials, manuals and online material. He reportedly received instructions from handlers based in Turkiye. He sourced different items locally, chemical ingredients from Nuh, electrical components from Bhagirath Palace in Delhi and from Faridabad’s NIT Market, and used the freezer to prepare and stabilise the explosive mixture.

Sources added that the accused had arguments over money inside the Al-Falah University campus, and several students had witnessed the fight. After this dispute, Umar handed over his red EcoSport car to Muzammil. Investigators later found that the vehicle was already loaded with explosive materials, making it another key link in the case.