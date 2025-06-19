Delhi–Vietnam Air India flight returns mid-air due to technical issues

The Air India flight AI 388, which was flying from Delhi to Vietnam’s Saigon, returned to Delhi mid-flight. The plane apparently developed some technical issue due to which it had to turn back

Notably, Air India had cancelled three of its flights yesterday, citing various reasons including maintenance and technical problems. One had to turn back due to the volcanic disruption near the airport in Bali, while the other two were cancelled for maintenance and technical issues.

The three flights were heading from Toronto to Delhi, Dubai to Delhi, and Delhi to Bali.

The scrutiny around Air India aircrafts has increased after the recent accident in Gujarat which killed 241 people on board. Since then, Air India has cancelled 66 flights between June 12th and June 17th.



