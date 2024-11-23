Delhi’s air quality deteriorates, moves from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’

Delhi’s air quality, which has been a subject of national discussion for several weeks, has once again deteriorated. The air quality, which had become ‘very poor’, has now deteriorated again and moved to ‘severe’.

Among Delhi’s major places, AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded as 457, the AQI in Ashok Vihar was 455, Chandni Chowk’s AQI was at 439, and RK Puram recorded an AQI of 421.

9 monitoring stations in Delhi recorded the air quality in the ‘severe plus’ category with AQI exceeding 450. 19 other stations recorded the air quality in ‘severe’ category with AQI levels between 400 and 450.