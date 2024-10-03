Delhi’s massive cocaine bust: Mastermind Tushar Goel was once Congress RTI cell chairperson

Recently, Delhi police had seized a massive consignment of cocaine of over 562 kgs, worth several thousand crores. As per the latest reports it has now been revealed that the mastermind of the gang was a person named Tushar Goel who used to be the chairperson of Congress RTI cell.

The social media profiles of the accused have mentioned his association with Delhi Pradesh Congress, and are in the name of ‘Dikki Goel’, as per reports.

During police inquiry, the accused has admitted that he has been associated with the Congress party and used to be the chairperson of the RTI cell in 2022.

4 individuals named Tushar Goel, Bharat Jain, Himanshu and Aurangzeb were arrested by the Delhi Police in the drug bust that included over 562 kgs of cocaine and over 40 kgs of Marijuana, packed in sacks. The consignment was earlier reported to be valued at Rs 2000 crores, but some reports have mentioned that it is worth over 5000 crores. This is the biggest drug bust so far in Delhi.