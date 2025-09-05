A mall owner named Usman Ghani had been sexually exploiting and forcibly converting female Hindu employees to Islam in Deoria city of Uttar Pradesh.

Ghani, who operates the ‘SS Mall’ and ‘EG Mart’ in Deoria, has been carrying out these nefarious activities with the help of his wife Tarannum and brother-in-law Gauhar Ansari.

According to one of the victims, Hindu girls were sexually exploited in 2 rooms on the top floor of the mall. The accused would record obscene videos of the victims and used that to blackmail them.

Usman Khan and his accomplices would often lure potential victims with the promise of big money and a luxurious life abroad. The Hindu girls would be sent to businessmen coming to Deoria from outside.

One of the victims, who suffered the ordeal of sexual exploitation, eventually quit her job and complained to the police. According to her, the Deoria police initially ignored her case.

The police swung into action when the girl approached the SP Vikrant Veer, who assured action against the mall owner and other co-accused.

As per reports, the brother-in-law of the mall owner Gauhar Ansari recently eloped with a Hindu girl. He is now in police custody.