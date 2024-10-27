Despite cracker ban by Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Air Quality remains poor

Aam Aamdi Party, which runs Delhi, has imposed a ban on firecrackers during the holy Hindu festival of Diwali. Notably, they had no issues with everyone bursting crackers when party supremo Arvind Kejriwal came out of Tihar jail.

However, despite AAP’s dramatics, the Delhi air remains polluted and Yamuna river in Delhi remains one of the most polluted rivers in the world. This is the result of 10 years of Aam Aadmi Party rule in Delhi.

The air pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas are expected to rise further in the coming days ahead of Diwali, as stubble burning in Punjab (another state ruled by AAP) intensifies