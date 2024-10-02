Despite objecions by Hindu groups, Bengaluru municipality enforces a meat ban on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has ordered a ban on the slaughter and sale of meat on October 2 for the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. As per reports, the BBMP’s animal husbandry division has issued the order.

Several Hindu groups in the city had requested the BBMP not to enforce a meat ban on October 2 because the Hindu day of Mahalaya in the Pitru Paksha is also to be observed on the same day. Many Hindus offer food to their ancestors on this day and for some communities, the offerings include meat dishes too. The Jayaprakash Narayanan Vichara Vedike, a Hindu group in the city had appealed to the government not to ban the slaughter of animals and sale of meat on October 2 in order to allow Hindus to honour their ancestors in the traditional way. However, the government has decided to go ahead with the ban.

The BBMP has over 3000 licensed meat shops and 3 licensed slaughterhouses.