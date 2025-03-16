Bangladesh: ‘Librarian’ Asif sexually harasses female student, greeted by Muslim mob with garlands, victim regrets supporting fall of Sheikh Hasina

A female student, who supported the undemocratic ouster of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was sexually harassed by a librarian at Dhaka University.

According to a report by AFP, the accused was identified as Asif Sardar Arnab. He was initially arrested but was quickly released on bail.

Asif was cheered and greeted with garlands by a radical Muslim mob, aligned with his behaviour. In the meantime, the victim had been subjected to violent threats for speaking out against the accused.

“A perpetrator was freed because of a mob…You can’t imagine the number of rape and death threats I’ve received…We made a mistake by joining the movement. So many people sacrificed their lives in vain,” she was quoted as saying by AFP.

Asif sexually harassed the female student, claiming that her dress did not ‘sufficiently cover’ her breasts. His action was praised by Muslims for enforcing Islamic morality.

OpIndia had previously reported how Islamic extremists have been going about their business, unabated under the regime of Muhammad Yunus.