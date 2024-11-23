Saturday, November 23, 2024

Video of Dhruv Rathee campaigning for Maha Vikas Aghadi goes viral after BJP decimates the alliance in Maharashtra election

As trends show a complete decimation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in the recently concluded Maharashtra election, a video of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee promoting the Congress-SenaUBT- alliance has gone viral on social media.

He had hoped for the victory of Maha Vikas Aghadi and even urged his blind supporters to vote for the anti-BJP alliance.

The controversial YouTuber also hoped that some anti-Modi elements be recruited as consultants to the new government in Maharastra, who in turn would create an ‘action plan.’

“Maha Vikas Aghadi will give an assurance to implement my scheme if they come to power. I and the people of Maharashtra will be waiting. You don’t forget to cast your vote,” Rathee was heard saying.

“Share this video so much that it reaches every nook and corner of Maharashtra. This is the time to see change at the ground level,” he concluded.

Maha Vikas Aghadi has been decimated to about 50 seats out of an Assembly of 288 seats.

