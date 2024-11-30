‘Nation comes first, then income’: Top Kolkata doctor promises not to see Bangladeshi patients after viral picture shows BUET students walking over Indian flag

On Thursday (28th November), a prominent Kolkata-based obstetrician-gynecologist (OB/GYN) Dr Indranil Saha announced on Facebook that he would not treat Bangladeshi patients for the time being.

Dr Saha, who boasts of 2.48 lakh followers on Facebook, stated, “For now, I will not be seeing patients from Bangladesh. My nation comes first, then income.”

Anti-India rhetoric has been on the rise in Bangladesh ever since the undemocratic ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power.

The matter reached a crescendo when an Indian flag was placed on the floor at the entrance of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), prompting students to walk over the tricolour.

This is from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in Dhaka.



The national flag of India was placed at the BUET campus gate in such a way that people could walk on it and disrespect it. pic.twitter.com/WyURrMeDWM — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) November 27, 2024

Dr Indranil Saha was so disturbed at the sheer disrespect to the Indian flag by the neighbouring country that he has decided to stop entertaining appointments of Bangladeshi patients.