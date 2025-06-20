Doctor threatens to crash Air India flight after crew stops her from placing her bag in restricted area

Authorities in Bengaluru have filed a case against 36-year-old Dr Vyas Hiral Mohanbhai who is accused of causing a disturbance on an Air India flight bound for Surat, Gujarat.

Dr Mohanbhai had a confrontation with the cabin crew over the inappropriate placement of her bag. She demanded that the airline staff move her bag to her designated seat then from the front of the plane where she had kept the bag. She became agitated during the argument.

The doctor even threatened to bring down the aircraft after which, the alarmed cabin crew informed the pilot. After the pilot also failed to de-escalate the situation, Dr Mohanbhai was removed from the aircraft.

The Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) police have filed a case against her under Section 351(4) for criminal intimidation, Section 353(1)(b) for making statements intended to cause public alarm under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Section 3(1)(a) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.