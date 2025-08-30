Donald Trump drops plans to visit India for Quad Summit: Report

US President Donald Trump has “dropped plans” to visit India for the Quad Summit later this year, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with his schedule. In a detailed account titled “The Nobel Prize and a Testy Phone Call: How the Trump-Modi Relationship Unraveled,” the paper describes how once-close ties between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have sharply deteriorated.

The turning point, according to the report, was Trump’s repeated — and widely disputed — claims that he personally “ended” the India-Pakistan conflict in May. During a tense 35-minute call on June 17, Trump went further, boasting that Pakistan would nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize and hinting that India should follow suit. Modi firmly rejected the idea, insisting that the ceasefire was settled directly between New Delhi and Islamabad, with no U.S. role.

The rift deepened as Trump slapped 25% tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports, which many saw just as a pretext to punish India. Despite the strain, India is preparing to host the Quad Summit later this year.