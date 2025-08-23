Donald Trump names Sergio Gor as next US Ambassador to India, Billionaire Elon Musk had called him “a snake”

Tashkent-born Sergio Gor, currently serving as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, has been named the next US Ambassador to India by President Donald Trump.

On Friday, August 22, Trump announced that his great friend Sergio Gor will be the next United States Ambassador to India and the special envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

Interestingly, Trump’s former best friend and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, had called Gor a snake in an interaction on X back in June.

He’s a snake — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 19, 2025

With India-US relationship deteriorating over the past few weeks due to Trump’s tariffs, the appointment of Gor as Ambassador carries special significance as Trump sends his “friend” to India.

The appointment is still subject to a confirmation by the Senate.