Donald Trump warns ‘1929 style Great Depression’ if courts reject his tariffs, claims ‘Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are pouring into the Country’ in long rant on Truth Social

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned that the country will fall into the great depression like the one in 1929, if courts rule against his tariffs against all every country in the world. Claiming that “Hundreds of Billions of Dollars are pouring into our Country’s coffers” due to his tariffs, Trump said that “be impossible to ever recover, or pay back, these massive sums of money and honor,” if the tariffs are reversed.

The POTUS posted on his Truth Social, “It would be 1929 all over again, a GREAT DEPRESSION! If they were going to rule against the wealth, strength, and power of America, they should have done so LONG AGO, at the beginning of the case, where our entire Country, while never having a chance at this kind of GREATNESS again, would not have been put in 1929 style jeopardy.”

Trump is referring to several pleas filed in courts in the USA challenging Trump’s power to impose the arbitrary tariff against countries. Several Democratic-led states and some small businesses have filed the litigations, arguing that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) used by Trump to impose the tariffs does not cover tariffs. They also argue that the U.S. Constitution grants Congress authority over tariffs and other taxes, not the president.

He further added, “There is no way America could recover from such a judicial tragedy, but I know our Court System better than anyone, there is no one in history that has gone through the trials, tribulations and uncertainties such as I, and absolutely terrible, but also amazingly beautiful, things can happen.”

He ended his long rant on tariffs with “Our Country deserves SUCCESS AND GREATNESS, NOT TURMOIL, FAILURE, AND DISGRACE. GOD BLESS AMERICA!” in capital letters.