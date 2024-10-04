EAM Jaishankar to lead Indian delegation to Pakistan for SCO summit

EExternal Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation to Pakistan for the upcoming summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The 2-day SCO summit is scheduled to take place on October 15 and 16. The MEA informed about the Indian delegation in a press briefing today.

Earlier there were speculations that India may not send a delegation to the SCO summit on account of currently suspended diplomatic relations with Pakistan. India held the SCO in 2023 and Pakistan’s then foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto had arrived in Goa for the same.

The SCO has Russia, China and many other Central Asian nations as members.