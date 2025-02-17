Economist Sanjeev Sanyal’s post about DOGE and USAID twisted by mainstream media

The US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announcement of cancelling the $21 million USAID grant for funding initiatives of “voter turnout” in India has stirred up a storm in India as many questions are being raised about the actual NGOs and individuals who have been benefitting from the said grant.

Sanjeev Sanyal, popular author and member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister had shared the same concerns. However, some mainstream media portals have twisted his statement and shared it, insinuating that he is unhappy over the actions of DOGE, for cancelling the grant.

Sanyal shared a screenshot from a report in Mint that claimed that he is miffed with DOGE for stopping the grant.

Now mainstream media is trying suggest that I am unhappy with DOGE for revealing the fishy money spent by USAID on political interference in India and other countries. Do they really not understand what I am saying or are they just working off the last few pennies of USAID money… pic.twitter.com/J3nA6oVGJK — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) February 16, 2025

In reality, Sanyal’s post was about highlighting how the $21 million grant by USAID looked dubious and how he would be interested to know who in India was benefitting from it. “USAID is the biggest scam in human history”, he had actually posted.

“Now mainstream media is trying suggest that I am unhappy with DOGE for revealing the fishy money spent by USAID on political interference in India and other countries. Do they really not understand what I am saying or are they just working off the last few pennies of USAID money?” he posted.