ED arrests Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in liquor scam case, Congress workers clash with police personnel

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in the liquor scam case.

The arrest has come hours after the ED conducted fresh raids at the Baghel family properties in Bhilai, in connection to a PMLA case concerning liquor scam in Chhattisgarh.

Durg: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s son, Chaitanya Baghel, was arrested by the ED from his Bhilai residence in connection with the liquor scam pic.twitter.com/aYDLnxoFoy — IANS (@ians_india) July 18, 2025

The raid was conducted under heavy police protection. ED had also raided properties related to Chaitanya Baghel in the PMLA case in March this year.

The Chhattisgarh liquor scam is believed to have caused the loss of revenues to the tune of Rs 2100 crore to the exchequer. ED says that Chaitanya Baghel has received proceeds of the scam when his father was the CM in the state.

VIDEO | Bhilai, Chhattisgarh: Congress workers clash with police personnel and try to stop ED vehicles after Chaitanya Baghel, son of former CM Bhupesh Baghel, was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate.



The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted fresh searches at the… pic.twitter.com/beb7Eq7Pnq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 18, 2025

Soon after Baghel’s arrest, Congress workers clashed with the ED and police in front of the Baghel residence and tried to prevent ED from taking Chaitanya into custody.